June 23, 1919 - Feb. 28, 2022

PORTAGE, IN - Jennie Torres, age 102, of Portage, passed away Monday, February 28, 2022. She was born in Ennis, TX on June 23, 1919 to the late Frank and Eulalia (nee Roman) Huerta. She was a member of Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church in Portage.

Jennie is survived by her daughter, Marie (William Breunig) Torres; sons: Richard (Evangeline) Torres, Thomas (Charles Zuehlke) Torres, Robert (Orlett) Torres, Rev. Frank Torres, Paul Torres; 17 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Patricia Huerta.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernabe Torres; son, Vernabe Torres, Jr.; grandson, Matthew Nordyke; brothers: Victor Huerta, John Huerta; sister, Frances Chagoya; and her parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, March 7, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Kevin McCarthy officiating at Nativity of Our Savior, 2949 Willowcreek Rd. Portage, IN 46368.

Visitation will take place Sunday, March 6, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. with a prayer service beginning at 6:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, Olson Chapel, 5341 Central Ave. Portage, IN 46368. Additional visitation will take place Monday prior to mass from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at Nativity of Our Savior. She will be laid to rest at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville. For more information, please call 219-762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.