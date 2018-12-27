MUNSTER, IN - Jennifer C. Dittrich of Munster, IN, age 57, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday December 24, 2018. Jennifer is survived by her loving husband of over 30 years, Joe Dittrich and daughter Alyse Dittrich; devoted best friend, Roxie (Dog); siblings, David (Jackie) Stevenson, Christine Stevenson, John (JoNell) Stevenson, Barbra (John) Simmons; in laws, Terry (Dawn) Dittrich, Priscilla (Paul) Reich, Bill (Sue Ann) Dittrich, Carol (Steve) Story, Noreen (Gary) Peterson; aunt and uncle Geraldine and Armand Delcotto; and beloved nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Loretta M. and David Stevenson; and father and mother in law, Rudy and Eileen Dittrich.
A Funeral Service Celebrating Jennifer's Life will be held on Friday, December 28, 2018 at 7:30 PM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave. (corner of Main and Kennedy) in Schererville, IN with Fr. Mark Pavlina officiating. A visitation will be held on Friday at the funeral home from 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM. Services conclude at the funeral home.
Jennifer was a 1979 graduate of Highland High School. She began her career as a florist after high school and then opened the Silver Slipper Shoe Store in Highland, IN. Shortly thereafter, Jennifer started a window treatment company called Blinds of All Kinds in Munster, IN which she managed until she decided to focus on raising her daughter. When her daughter was in grade school, Jennifer went back to work at Smartipants Toy Store in Highland, IN. She then went on to devote her time to her daughters' school and recreational activities. She was a welcoming and kind mom to all. Over the years, Jennifer rescued many animals from the local shelters. Jennifer and her family would like to thank all the doctors, caregivers, friends and family for all the support and care given to her along the way. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Humane Society Calumet Area would be appreciated. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com