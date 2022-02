GRIFFITH, IN - It is with deep sadness we announce Jennifer E. (Fought) Flynn, 50, of Griffith, IN, passed away on Saturday, February 5, 2022.

She is survived by her loving husband, Timothy Flynn; her parents, Melvin and Linda Fought; her sisters: Brenda Ison and Kimberly (Jeffrey) Beeler. She greatly loved her nieces and nephew: Ashley (Jake) Davis, Katlyn Darcy Ison, Natalie Beeler, Elijah Beeler; and great-nephews: Brenden, Cayden and Jorden Davis.

Jennifer had many talents, the biggest heart for her family and friends, and loved her fur babies dearly. She breathed kindness and compassion into everything she did, and was precious to her family and friends. Jennifer will be sorely missed every single day. Her loss is immeasurable. Private family services were held.