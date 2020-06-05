× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ROSSVILLE, GA - Jennifer Ellen Scherer, 44, of Rossville, GA, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at her home.

She was born June 8, 1975, in Merrillville, IN, a daughter of the late Jerry and Virginia (Yancey) Sullivan. She grew up in Merrillville and graduated from Portage High School in 1993. She continued her education at Ivy Tech Community College, obtaining a Certified Surgical First Assistant (CSFA) certificate.

On April 23, 2011, she married Jeffery B. Scherer. They made their first home in Apison, Tennessee, and then Rossville, GA.

A loving and caring wife and mother, she loved her husband and son, which she referred to as "the boys." Enjoying the outdoors, she took pleasure in gardening, raising both flowers and vegetables, and in the warm months, visiting the beach. Fondly remembered as a great cook; she sometimes danced her way through meal preparation and was the household authority.

She was a member of East Brainerd Baptist Church in Chattanooga, TN.

She is survived by her husband, Jeff; a son, Jackson; brothers, Kevin (Cindy) Sullivan of Nabb, Daniel (Audrey) Sullivan of LaPorte, Jim (Amy) Sullivan of Valparaiso and Jerry Sullivan of Hobart.