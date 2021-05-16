CARMEL - Jennifer (Heintz) Berdovich, age 77 of Carmel; formerly of Portage; passed away Friday, May 14, 2021.

She is survived by Children: David (Jane) Berdovich; Katherine (David) O'Connell; Sister, Margaret Heintz- Smith; Grandchildren: Megan, Chad (Ella), Elizabeth O'Connell, and Jordan and Jayde Berdovich; and several loving nieces, nephews, and friends. Jennifer was preceded in death by her parents: Louis and Katherine Heintz; Sibling, Ann Marie (Meyer) Fadell; and Daughter-in-law, Wendy.

Jennifer was a 1962 graduate of Lew Wallace High School. She was known as "social butterfly" and the "Mother of Camelot." She had a gift of bringing people together, particularly babies and children were drawn to her loving, playful personality. Jennifer started her career in a family owned bakery, worked in retail and moved into management positions, and retired from M/I Homes as a show case assistant.

Family and Friends may gather for a memorial visitation at Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church, 2949 Willowcreek Road, Portage on May 22, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Kevin McCarthy officiating. An inurnment will take place on a later date at Calumet Park Cemetery.

