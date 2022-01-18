SCHERERVILLE - Jennifer Marie Willoughby (nee Avarone), age 49, of Schererville, IN, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. She is survived by her loving husband of 28 years Lawrence Willoughby; daughters: Sandra (Sean) Embro and Lillian Willoughby; precious grandson, Maxwell Embro; parents James and Jeanette Avarone, Sr.; brother, James Avarone, Jr.; sister-in-law, Susan Elsner; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins on the Avarone side of the family. Preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Lorna Elsner; her favorite uncle, Sandy DeSalvo; uncle, James DeSalvo; great aunt, Jane DeSalvo; grandparents: Dora and Sam DeSalvo, and Eileen and Joseph Avarone.

Jennifer was the most loving and wonderful woman you could ever meet. She always gave herself to others, those that she knew, those that she loved, and even any stranger in need.

A Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 20, 2022 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at SOLAN-PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN. A Funeral Service commemorating Jennifer's life will be held at 12:00 PM, on Friday, January 21, 2022, at the funeral home, with Rev. Gregory Bim-Merle officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 11:00 AM until time of service. Burial to follow at Memory Lane Memorial Park in Crown Point, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation: www.jdrf.org Solanpruzinfuneralhome.com