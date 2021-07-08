Dec. 19, 1982 - July 5, 2021

KOUTS, IN - Jennifer Renee Poole, 38 of Kouts, passed away Monday, July 5, 2021. She was born December 29, 1982 in Valparaiso to Richard and RoseMary (Windsheimer) DeWitt. Jennifer loved her family and spending time with them, especially supporting her girls in softball.

On May 17, 2003, Jennifer married Jacob Poole who survives along with their daughters: Kaylee R., Hanna R., and Makenzie R. Poole; father, Richard DeWitt; grandmother, Mary G. Lesicko; siblings: Jimmy (Kerry) Brletich, Karen (Steve) Malo, Beth (Seth) Mullet, and Jason R. (Jennifer) DeWitt; grandparents-in-law, Bobby and Alice Poole; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, grandparents, and niece, Sabrina Nicole.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Friday, July 9, 2021 from 4:00-6:00 PM at KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME, 105 E. Indiana Ave., Kouts, with a Memorial Service beginning at 6:00 PM.