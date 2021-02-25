Nov. 15, 1951 - Feb. 22, 2021

DeMOTTE, IN - Jennifer Stadnik, age 69, of DeMotte, IN, passed away on Monday, February 22, 2021.

Jennifer is survived by her two sons: M. John (Angie) Stadnik and Mark Stadnik; her grandchildren: Kelly, Robert, Christa; sister, Judi Thayer; and many extended family members.

Jennifer was preceded in death by her parents: John Wilson, Sr. and Doris Wilson; and brother, John Wilson, Jr.

Jennifer was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She taught Special Education at Kankakee Valley Schools for over 30 years. She enjoyed watching football and was an avid Bears fan.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, February 26, 2021 at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway Merrillville, IN 46410 from 10:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 12:00 PM with Ted Amos officiating.

Due to COVID-19, restrictions in the Funeral Home include: social distancing at 6-feet and face masks will be required.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Jennifer's name to Merrillville Fire Department Independence Hill.

Visit Jennifer's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com