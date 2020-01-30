CROWN POINT, IN - "My eyes close and I lean back. I let the arms of the waves catch me. When you hear the echoes of the ocean I hope you think of me. And I hope you know, I am free."

Jenny Ann Tomson, RN (nee Gajewski), age 44, of Crown Point passed away in her home on Saturday, January 25, 2020. She is survived by her two beautiful daughters, Madelyne and Lillieyne, parents Stash and Diane Lelek-Gajewski, sister Juliann (Josh) Bradish, brother Adam Gajewski, four nieces Amelia, Elle, Adeline, and Anneliese, one nephew Andrew, lifelong pastor/family friend Msgr. John Siekierski, her beloved dog Lucy, and many relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her Grandparents Adam and Julia Lelek, and Stanley and Anne Gajewski.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Visitation with the family will be on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Ave. in Griffith. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church located at 808 W. 150th St. in East Chicago, IN though all are welcome to meet with the family directly at St. Stan's beginning at 9:30 a.m. prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Jenny's daughters, Madelyne and Lillieyne Tomson.

For more information, please contact WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at WHITE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, Griffith, IN.