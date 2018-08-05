Jenny Helton (Madalon) born September 2, 1934 to Louis and Mary Madalon, has gone to be with the Lord, July 13, 2018. She devoted her life to her five children: Mark, Jonathan, Joel, Cimity, and Sirica. Mimi's grandchildren: Sydney, Joe, Kelly, Colson, and Boden, are her priceless treasures. Mom's unending and unbending faith in “her Jesus” gave her incredible strength and courage. She rests in the arms of her “Lord and Savior.”
*Direct inquiries to her son, Jonathan Helton, (sydandjoe@yahoo.com)