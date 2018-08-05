Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Jenny Helton (Madalon)

Jenny Helton (Madalon) born September 2, 1934 to Louis and Mary Madalon, has gone to be with the Lord, July 13, 2018. She devoted her life to her five children: Mark, Jonathan, Joel, Cimity, and Sirica. Mimi's grandchildren: Sydney, Joe, Kelly, Colson, and Boden, are her priceless treasures. Mom's unending and unbending faith in “her Jesus” gave her incredible strength and courage. She rests in the arms of her “Lord and Savior.”

*Direct inquiries to her son, Jonathan Helton, (sydandjoe@yahoo.com)