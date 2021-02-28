April 8, 1930 - Feb. 23, 2021
HIGHLAND, IN - Jenny O'Donnell, a longtime resident of Highland, Passed away on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at the age of 90 at Hartsfield Village Rehabilitation Center in Munster, IN. Jenny was born April 8, 1930 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Michael and Jennie Milavitch. Jenny was predeceased by her husband, John, and her son, Brian. Jenny leaves to cherish her memory her four sons, Kevin (Sharon) O'Donnell of Dyer, Timothy O'Donnell of Seattle, Washington, Thomas (Kathy) O'Donnell of Dyer, and Michael (Traci) O'Donnell, of Highland, as well as grandchildren Jessica O'Donnell, Shane (Tiffany) O'Donnell, Amanda (Adrian) DeArmond, Kelsey (Branden) Rader, Morgan (Matt) Slawson, Brittany (Cole) Stalter, Trevor (Jessica) O'Donnell, David O'Donnell, John O'Donnell, Michael O'Donnell, and Megan O'Donnell, and great-grandchildren, Gatlin Rader, Landree Rader, Cleo Stalter, Brianna O'Donnell, Cameron O'Donnell, and Abigail DeArmond, sister-in-law, Carol O'Donnell of Fishers, Indiana, many nieces and nephews, and her dear friend, Del Gallagher.
Jenny and John met in Philadelphia when John was serving in the Navy and were married on January 17, 1953. He brought her back to Lake County where they purchased a home on Strong Street which is where they raised their five boys.
Jenny was a full-time homemaker and an excellent cook. Her rule of thumb was that each meal required a pound of meat per person. She always made certain that you had your favorite meal for your birthday. If you didn't pick chicken paprikash, then that was your mistake.
Jenny was an avid reader, often reading many novels at a time. She was extremely passionate about quilting, serving as a founding member of the Crown Point chapter of the Heritage Quilters Guild, as well as a member of a small breakout group that met weekly to make quilts that were donated and given to sick children and Veteran's homes. Jenny continued this service to the Veterans and the kids even when her health declined. She relocated to Hartsfield Village Assisted Living where her lady friends from Heritage Quilters would bring by unfinished quilts that she would sew the backing on in the common room at Hartsfield. Jenny loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She will be loved and missed by all who knew her.
Based on the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the family will not be having a memorial service. If anyone is inclined to give a donation in Jenny's honor, that could be made to Heritage Quilters Guild, P.O Box 8, Crown Point, IN, 46307 or to Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana, 3777 Colfax Street, Gary, IN, 46408.
For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefh.cares.com.
