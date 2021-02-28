Jenny O'Donnell

Jenny was an avid reader, often reading many novels at a time. She was extremely passionate about quilting, serving as a founding member of the Crown Point chapter of the Heritage Quilters Guild, as well as a member of a small breakout group that met weekly to make quilts that were donated and given to sick children and Veteran's homes. Jenny continued this service to the Veterans and the kids even when her health declined. She relocated to Hartsfield Village Assisted Living where her lady friends from Heritage Quilters would bring by unfinished quilts that she would sew the backing on in the common room at Hartsfield. Jenny loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She will be loved and missed by all who knew her.