MERRILLVILLE, IN - Jerald R. Mummey, age 81, of Merrillville passed away December 18, 2022. Jerald was a graduate of Lew Wallace High School, Class of 1959. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He retired from U.S. Steel after 44 years of service. Jerald was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Edith Mummey; granddaughter Morgan Rodd; brother Robert Mummey. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years- Alice; children Mark (Marianne) Mummey, Cookie Rodd and Jay Mummey; grandchildren Tricia, Jacob, Marky and Riley; great- grandchildren- Payton, Ella, Jameson; sister Judy (Chuck) Westerhout.