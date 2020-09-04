× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jerald William Zeha

CHESTERTON, IN — Jerald William Zeha, 75, of Chesterton, passed away peacefully on September 1, 2020. He was born on October 8, 1944, in Michigan City, IN, to John and Anna (Kargol) Zeha, both of whom preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, John, Jean and Jeanette; and by his brother-in-law, Harold.

He is survived by his loving sons, Jeremy Zeha, of Portage, IN, Jeff Zeha (Heather Mulherin), of Fishers, IN, and Andy Zeha, of Chicago, IL; his adoring grandchildren; Drew, Madeline, and Eli; his twin sister, Joyce (Steve) Spurling, of Portage, IN; his sister-in-law, Billie Zeha, of Hebron, IN; along with many nieces and nephews.

After serving in the Army, Jerald worked in various capacities for 42 years at US Steel, often working long hours to provide for his family. When he wasn't on the golf course or attending his kids' sporting events, he enjoyed bowling and watching the Cubs and Bears.

His greatest joy was spent with his grandchildren, chasing and playing with them. His love for family and for children was truly endless. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020, from 8:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Chesterton Cemetery. Online condolences can be given at www.ee-fh.com.