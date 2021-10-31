VALPARAISO, IN - Jere Allen Kunkle, age 78, of Valparaiso passed away on Thursday, October 28, 2021. Born in Marion, IN the son of the late Richard A. and Druscilla B. Kunkle.
He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Patricia L. Kunkle of Valparaiso; sister, Nancy L. Thompson; and nephew, Nathan G. Thompson of Richmond, VA; special longtime friend, Jim Martz of Valparaiso; brother-in-law, Dan (Diane) Noble; sisters-in-law: Jacky (Jack) McBride and Robin (Richard) Shippee; nieces and nephews: Jason (Kelly) McBride, Eric McBride, Erin (Tom) Collins, Adam (Carolyn) Noble, Julie (Jonathon) Lewis and Seth Shippee; and many other relatives and friends.
A graduate of Ball State University, Muncie, IN, Jere taught and coached for 31 years at Fegley Middle School in Portage, IN until his retirement in 1998. He was a member of the Portage High School chain gang for 40 years. Locally, he was the Start/Finish Official for the first 27 Valparaiso Popcorn Panic 5 mile races. He was well known in the local running community having run 40 marathons and hundreds of other races. His first marathon was in 1974 in Terre Haute, IN. He ran other marathons including in Fort Wayne, Muncie, Chicago, San Francisco and Boston. His personal best was 2:54:31 at the Richmond Marathon in Richmond, VA. He enjoyed the camaraderie of the Calumet Region Striders. He contributed numerous articles for The Indiana Runner. A noteworthy event in his running career, was being an "Official Olympic Torchbearer" for the 1996 Olympics (Atlanta, GA) Relay Across America Team.
Jere loved running. He enjoyed fishing, the Chicago Cubs and his feline rescues; none of which compared to time spent with his Pat, family and friends. He was a caring and thoughtful husband, brother, uncle and friend. He touched many lives and will be greatly missed.
A visitation will be held Saturday, November 6, 2021 from 1:00–3:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso with funeral service beginning at 3:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Dunes Hospice.