Jere Allen Kunkle

A graduate of Ball State University, Muncie, IN, Jere taught and coached for 31 years at Fegley Middle School in Portage, IN until his retirement in 1998. He was a member of the Portage High School chain gang for 40 years. Locally, he was the Start/Finish Official for the first 27 Valparaiso Popcorn Panic 5 mile races. He was well known in the local running community having run 40 marathons and hundreds of other races. His first marathon was in 1974 in Terre Haute, IN. He ran other marathons including in Fort Wayne, Muncie, Chicago, San Francisco and Boston. His personal best was 2:54:31 at the Richmond Marathon in Richmond, VA. He enjoyed the camaraderie of the Calumet Region Striders. He contributed numerous articles for The Indiana Runner. A noteworthy event in his running career, was being an "Official Olympic Torchbearer" for the 1996 Olympics (Atlanta, GA) Relay Across America Team.