MUNSTER, IN - Jered Matthew Solan was born on Mother's Day, May 13, 1973 and left us suddenly earlier this month. Jered grew up in Munster, IN and was a 1991 graduate of Munster High School; he received his bachelor's degree from Columbia College in Chicago, IL and was an electrician and member of IBEW Local 697.

Jered was very modest and reserved, but he possessed an incredible wealth of talents and had many interests that kept him busy in his free time. Music was his biggest passion. He taught himself to play guitar at an early age and he played regularly. His guitar playing sparked an interest in woodworking and over the years he crafted several guitars of his own design which we will keep and cherish. Perhaps one of his nephews or nieces will learn to play them so they may continue to sing and bring joy to others. Jered would be so happy and so proud to learn they share that interest.

If he wasn't playing music he could be found in the kitchen either following some obscure recipe he had found on the internet or cooking up one of the many meals he had previously mastered. Though he definitely was a good cook, we think that most of the joy came from just working in the kitchen and sharing his love through the dishes he prepared. A beautiful singing voice, a knack for tinkering and fixing anything that came his way, as well as his carefree personality are just a few of the other traits that made him such a special person and joy to be around.

Jered came from a very large and very loving family and leaves behind; his mother and father, Joseph and Maureen Solan of St. John, Indiana; his brothers: Joseph (Vivian) of Nashville, TN and Jason (Alison) of Louisville, KY; three nieces: Sophia, Sydney, and Ellie; two nephews: Jake and Ryan; his brand new great-nephew Wyatt; his aunts: Rosalind (Larry) Lewis of Munster, IN and Sarah (Steve) Powell of Sydney, Australia, and many, many cousins.

It brings his family much comfort to know that he has been reunited with all of those who left us before him, especially his grandparents Jack and Agnes Brenman, Joseph and Irene Solan; his Aunt Karen and Uncle David; his cousin Jordan and many more aunts, uncles, and cousins than can be listed here.

Jered would not have wanted a large gathering or public funeral, but his family and friends met at St. Nicholas Cemetery in Hammond, Indiana on September 17, 2022 to say goodbye to him. There was laughter, tears, lots of hugs, and love. If you would like to honor Jered's memory, please feel free to make a donation in his name to a charity or group of your choice, plant a tree, or just give someone you love a hug and tell them how much they mean to you. Family was very important to Jered. He is deeply loved and will be missed.