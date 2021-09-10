HIGHLAND - Jeremy Tharp, age 44, of Highland, IN, passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. He is survived by his son, Ronin Tharp; mother, Roxanne Tharp; sister, Jennifer (Craig) Smolen and brother, Sean (Linda) Tharp; nephew, Tyler Smolen and niece, Samantha Smolen and many loving aunts; uncles and cousins. Preceding him in death was his father, Gordon "Woody" Tharp; grandmother, Mona Dragon; grandmother, Sharon Rahn and uncle, Greg Paul.

Jeremy graduated from Highland High School in 1995 and then enlisted in the United States Air Force until May 2001. While serving he received the Air Force Achievement Medal; Air Force Outstanding Unit Award; Air Force Good Conduct Medal; National Defense Service Medal; Air Force Longevity Award; and the Air Force Training Ribbon. After serving he returned home where he worked at Woody's Garage for 20 years. Jeremy was an avid reader, a huge Chicago and Notre Dame sports fanatic. He enjoyed traveling to many stadiums across the country to catch a Bears game with his buddies every year. He will be remembered for having a huge heart and a love for everyone he met. He loved his son and his family more than anyone could imagine. He will be missed.