Jeri Lynn Sherby (nee Banina)

HIGHLAND, IN — Jeri Lynn Sherby (nee Banina), of Highland, passed away December 10, 2021. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, John; son Jay (Lauren); brothers: Gary (Patty), Dan (Helene); and many nieces and nephews. Jeri Lynn was preceded in death by her parents Jerome (Jerry) and Eileen, and infant sons: Joseph and Ryan.

Visitation will be held at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland; on Friday December 17, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with funeral service beginning at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Chapel Lawn Cemetery.

Jeri Lynn loved playing softball, listening to Tamburitza music, and dancing Kolo's. She also enjoyed all needle crafts, gardening, fishing, and volunteering at Humane Indiana and Paws. She will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers donations can be given to Humane Indiana, humaneindiana.org in her name.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTERby calling 219-838-0800 or visit www.hillsidefhcares.com.