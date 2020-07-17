TUCSON, AZ - Jeri Lynne Adams-Gonzalez (nee Ihnat), 78, of Tucson, AZ passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Pepe's House in TMC Hospice. Jeri was born December 5, 1941 to Irene nee Benko and Albert Michael Ihnat. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Hector Gonzalez, older brother Albert Ihnat (Tamra) and A's first wife Patricia. She leaves behind daughters Keri Hanna and Kelli (David) Dyerly; her younger brother Milo Ihnat; and six grandchildren. For those of us touched by Jeri's kindness and charity, the family asks for you to share your thoughts and memories of her by writing them down and sending them to jeriihnat@gmail.com. In addition, please perform an act of kind service for someone, just as Jeri would have done.