Jerilynn "Jeri" Dora Massucci (nee:Lazzareschi)

Jeri was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She enjoyed spending time with her beautiful grandchildren. She was a faithful Holy Ghost Church parishioner in South Holland for many years. Jeri had a love and passion for beautification. No matter what church she belonged to, she always chaired the committee for making the outside of the church look beautiful and welcoming. You always knew that Jeri was there spreading her love and devotion to the parish. She had an unbelievable loving, caring and giving heart which was displayed over the years to everyone she met. She was a thoughtful person and very generous she believed in giving back to the community. She a big advocate of the St. Jude Children's Hospital and Shriner's. She truly loved being around her family. She was loved by many and she will be truly missed.