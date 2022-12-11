CROWN POINT - Jerilynn "Jeri" Dora Massucci (nee Lazzareschi) age 80, of Crown Point, Indiana, a native of Chicago passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 7, 2022. She is survived by her loving children Jill (Eric) Massucci-Hartauf, two sons: Neal (Tracy) Massucci and Todd Massucci. Loving grandmother of Mia, Dominic, Tag, Emi and Alyssa and loving sister of Teena Delliquadri. Also surviving are many loving nieces and nephews. Jerilynn was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald Massucci, parents, Hugo and Sophie (nee Szacik) Lazzareschi.
Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at St. Ann Catholic Church, 3010 Ridge Road, Lansing, Illinois from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM with a Mass of Christian Burial immediately following. Jerilynn will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Calumet City, Illinois.
Jeri was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She enjoyed spending time with her beautiful grandchildren. She was a faithful Holy Ghost Church parishioner in South Holland for many years. Jeri had a love and passion for beautification. No matter what church she belonged to, she always chaired the committee for making the outside of the church look beautiful and welcoming. You always knew that Jeri was there spreading her love and devotion to the parish. She had an unbelievable loving, caring and giving heart which was displayed over the years to everyone she met. She was a thoughtful person and very generous she believed in giving back to the community. She a big advocate of the St. Jude Children's Hospital and Shriner's. She truly loved being around her family. She was loved by many and she will be truly missed.
