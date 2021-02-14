ST. JOSEPH, MI - Jerome A. "Jerry" Hirsch, U.S. Navy Veteran, age 80, late of St. Joseph, MI, formerly of Calumet City. Beloved husband of the late Lorraine B. (nee Jablonski); devoted father of Patricia (Steve) Merriman, Peter Joseph (Catherine Mizicko) Hirsch and Zoey Katherine (Anthony) Stevens; proud grandfather of Maizie, Beatrice and Evelyn; loving brother of Stanley (Laura) Rusiniak, Steve Rusiniak, Michael Rusiniak and the late Gregory (Darlene) Hirsch; kind uncle of many nieces and nephews. Jerry was a retired Electrician with U.S. Steel with many years of dedicated service.
Visitation Wednesday, February 17, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. until time of the prayer service at 1:00 p.m. at THORNRIDGE FUNERAL HOME (JANUSZ FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICE), 15801 S. Cottage Grove Ave., four blocks North of 162nd St. (Rte 6) Dolton/South Holland. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. 708-841-2300 or thornridgefuneralhomes.com