ST. JOSEPH, MI - Jerome A. "Jerry" Hirsch, U.S. Navy Veteran, age 80, late of St. Joseph, MI, formerly of Calumet City. Beloved husband of the late Lorraine B. (nee Jablonski); devoted father of Patricia (Steve) Merriman, Peter Joseph (Catherine Mizicko) Hirsch and Zoey Katherine (Anthony) Stevens; proud grandfather of Maizie, Beatrice and Evelyn; loving brother of Stanley (Laura) Rusiniak, Steve Rusiniak, Michael Rusiniak and the late Gregory (Darlene) Hirsch; kind uncle of many nieces and nephews. Jerry was a retired Electrician with U.S. Steel with many years of dedicated service.