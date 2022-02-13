DYER, IN - Jerome C. Zientara, age 76 formerly of Mesa, AZ and Lansing, IL passed away on Thursday, February 10, 2022 peacefully surrounded by his family. He is survived by his devoted wife of 54 years, Peggy (nee Briney); daughter, Cheryl (Alan) Pala; the apple of his eye grandson, Alexander; brothers: Thomas and Michael (Susan) Zientara; sister-in-law, Darlene Hallman; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Jerome is preceded in death by his parents, Jerome A. and Victoria (nee Dziagwa) Zientara; sister-in-law, Mary Alice VanWey; and in-laws, John and Margaret Briney.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at KISH FUNERAL HOME 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. Interment will be private at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery Elwood, IL. Visitation will be on Monday, at the funeral home from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and again on Tuesday, from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service.

Jerry was a member of DAV, VVA, American Legion, VFW and the Hammond Mohawks. He adored his faithful and devoted seven Lab fur babies. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jerry's name to ASPCA or American Legion Post 35 Chandler, AZ. www.kishfuneralhome.net