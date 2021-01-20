Jerome D. Furst

RENSSELAER, IN — Jerome D. Furst, 60, of Rensselaer, IN, passed away on Sunday, January 17, 2021, at IU Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette, IN.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Martha Kay Furst, of 40 years; son, Bradley (Megan) Furst, of West Lafayette, IN; daughter, Samantha Furst, of Rensselaer, IN; grandchildren, Ethan and Isaac; three sisters, Debbie (Ed) Moriarity, Janis Furst and LuAnn (Bill) Gooden; sisters and brothers-in-law: Tami Wall, Melinda Guerrero, Chris Wall and Tim (Sandra) Wall; and many nieces and nephews who he loved dearly.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Joyce Furst; brother, Robert; and in-laws, Ted and Goldie Wall.

Jerry worked as a journeyman lineman for the Jasper County R.E.M.C. for over 36 years and was an Army veteran. He loved being with his wife, children and grandchildren. Jerry enjoyed his job, being outside working in the yard and hanging out with family and friends. He loved Jack Daniels and was a proud member of their Tennessee Squire Association.

Cremation services have been entrusted to Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre in Crown Point, IN.