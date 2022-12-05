Jerome F. "Jerry" Spencer

September 17, 1946 - December 1, 2022

PORTAGE - Jerome F. Spencer, age 76, passed away on December 1, 2022. He was born in Valparaiso, IN on September 17, 1946 to the late Jack F. and Mary Ann (nee Neuffer) Spencer.

Jerome was a school teacher in Indianapolis, IN for 39 years, where he also coached girls volleyball and basketball. He was formerly from Valparaiso, IN, graduated from Valparaiso High School in 1965, Manchester College in 1970 and received his Master's Degree from Indiana University.

He is survived by brother, Brad (Kathy) Spencer of Arizona; nieces and nephews, Jill Keegan, Matt (Sandy) Spencer, Julie and Justin Marchak, Whitney (David) Licavoli; 12 great nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by parents; infant sister, Mary Ann; nephew, Brad Spencer II.

Friends may call on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at DYKES FUNERAL HOME, 2305 N. Campbell St., Valparaiso IN from 10:00 to 11:00 am. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11:00 am with Chaplain Dean Christianson officiating. Interment, Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso IN.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Arrangements made by Dykes Funeral Home, Inc., Valparaiso IN, (219) 462-3125.