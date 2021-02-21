DYER, IN - Jerome Floyd Novorita, age 76, of Dyer, IN, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 18, 2021. Beloved husband of Jacqueline Novorita, nee Koehler. Loving father of Debra (Tony) Fisk, late Tamara White, Jeri Mae (late Gerardo) Martinez, and Jordon Novorita. Cherished grandfather of Brandon (Brittany) White, Ashley (Bryan) Sanders, Erik (Ashley) Fisk, Alexis, Austin and Andrea Martinez; great-grandfather of Andrew, Carson, Zander, Ollie, Emmalyn, and Mychael. Loving son of late Aloysius Novorita and Florence Novorita, nee Tyczkowski. Dear brother of Joan (late Tom) Lynch, late Bob (late Carol) Novorita, and Marge (Larry) Sommers. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. He was loved by many and will be missed. Some may have known him for his love of fishing and camping. Later in life he enjoyed watching his grand and great-grandchildren grow up.