Jerome J. Drosos

March 19, 1952 — Dec. 8, 2016

IN LOVING MEMORY

In the five years since you left us many things have changed, but not the love we all have for you. I miss all the fish you caught and cooked, the camping trips and our fireside chats, all our travel adventures, but mostly I miss my husband...the handyman who could fix anything and do everything. I have several beautiful red cardinals that come every day to my feeders in Michigan. I love to think that this is you keeping an eye on me. You are greatly missed by your family and friends, and especially your loving wife, Judy.

