Jerome J. Jakelski

CHESTERTON, IN - Jerome J. Jakelski, age 84, of Chesterton, IN, passed away surrounded by his loved ones at home. He was a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. Jerome worked at US Steel for 47 years.

He was a loving dad to John (Shawn), Jim (Gina), and Joann (Chris) Kabat. Jerome was also a loving grandpa; brother to Nancy (Dick) Borth, Patrick (Debbie) and Rick (Mary). He was loved by many nephews, nieces and cousins and his loving dog, Luna.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 2, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Prayers will begin on Friday, December 3, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, proceeding to a Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 200 E 78th Ave., Merrillville, IN. Interment at Calumet Park Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com