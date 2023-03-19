Dec. 19, 1943 - March 15, 2023

NAPLES, FL - Jerome J. Magdziarz (Jerry), age 79, of Naples, FL and Colon, MI passed away March 15, 2023 in Naples, Florida.

He is survived by: his loving wife of 54 years, Judith (Doering), sons: Mark (Christine) of New Lenox, IL, Dr. Daniel (Peggy) of Lemont, IL, and Timothy (Tara) of Kenmore, WA; grandchildren: Michael, Abigail, Grace, Lauren, Dylan and Sydney; brother James (Mickey); sisters-in-law Linda Schwinn, Donna Magdziarz; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Virginia (Paliga) Magdziarz and his beloved brother Michael.

Jerry grew up in Calumet City, IL, graduating from St. Andrew grade school and T.F. North H.S. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from Purdue University, West Lafayette. As an engineer, Jerry held various managerial positions at Commonwealth Edison, Linear Electric and was vice president of engineering for Meany Electric in East Hazel Crest, IL.

While working, Jerry and Judy spent most of their free time at their 2nd home on Long Lake in Colon, MI. After retirement, their time was divided between Colon and Naples, FL, along with various trips throughout the U.S., Europe and the south seas. Jerry loved to fish, golf, play softball, cards and engage in the lively art of conversation. He was kind, soft spoken, a devoted son, husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He will be dearly missed by his family and all who knew him.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Naples, FL and at a later date in Colon, MI. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Avow Hospice, Naples, FL; or the Naples Botanical Gardens.