Oct. 23, 1956 - Dec. 21, 2022

Jerome (Jerry) Bryon Thatcher, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on December 21st, 2022 at the age of 66. He passed peacefully at his home in Valparaiso surrounded by his wife, Karen, two daughters, Belinda and Taylor, and twin brother Jeff.

Jerry was born on October 23, 1956 in Valparaiso to Wendell and Carolyn Thatcher. He grew up in Hebron and graduated from Hebron High School in 1974. On October 1st, 1977 Jerry married the love of his life, Karen Kashner, who he had met at a Christmas party the year before. Much of his adult life was spent working at the business he and his wife co-founded, Energy Diagnostics. The company started with just the two of them in the basement of their home, but has grown tremendously over the past 30 years to the thriving business it is today.

Jerry was known to love anything with a motor. He enjoyed taking anyone for a ride, whether it be on one of his boats, his cherry red Slingshot, or one of the many other "toys" he had in his garage. Jerry loved to travel, especially spending the winter months in Marco Island, FL.

Family was everything to Jerry. He loved attending his grandchildren's events, and always brought the funny commentary with him. Win or lose he always had words of encouragement! Selfless is an understatement, he truly made you feel like you were the only person in the world that he wanted to talk to! If you were lucky enough to have received a "Jerry Hug", you knew he cared more about how you were doing than he did for himself.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Jerry is survived by his wife Karen Thatcher; daughters: Belinda (Matt) Gingrich and Taylor (Chris) Schwarzkopf; five grandchildren: Riley, Addison, Avary, Logan and Anna; twin brother, Jeff Thatcher; and sister, Christy Dye. Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, Wendell and Carolyn Thatcher.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, December 28th at Bartholomew Funeral Home, 102 Monroe St. in Valparaiso. Chaplain Nina Kohl and Paul Hannon will officiate. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 5-7 PM at the funeral Home. www.barthlomewnewhard.com