Jerome "Jerry" D. Dombrowski

HAMMOND, IN — Jerome "Jerry" D. Dombrowski age 75 of Hammond passed away on Monday November 29, 2021.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years; Linda, daughter Crystal (Dean) Burrell; siblings: David (Dana) Dombrowski, Lorraine Walston, Steven Dombrowski; four-legged companions Hope, Faith, Max, Chewbacca, Katie, and his winged companion Mr. B the Bird.

Jerome was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Wanda Dombrowski; son Roman Dombrowski; brother Walter Dombrowski Jr.; brother-in-law William J. (Nova) Gorcsos; sister-in-law Debbie Dombrowski, and nephew Kenneth Gorcsos.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday December 9, 2021, beginning at 7:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. Glen Park Ave. (45th Ave.) Griffith with Deacon Dr. Christopher McIntire officiating. Cremation will follow the services.

Friends may meet with the family on Thursday December 9, 2021, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME.