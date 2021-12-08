Jerome "Jerry" D. Dombrowski
HAMMOND, IN — Jerome "Jerry" D. Dombrowski age 75 of Hammond passed away on Monday November 29, 2021.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years; Linda, daughter Crystal (Dean) Burrell; siblings: David (Dana) Dombrowski, Lorraine Walston, Steven Dombrowski; four-legged companions Hope, Faith, Max, Chewbacca, Katie, and his winged companion Mr. B the Bird.
Jerome was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Wanda Dombrowski; son Roman Dombrowski; brother Walter Dombrowski Jr.; brother-in-law William J. (Nova) Gorcsos; sister-in-law Debbie Dombrowski, and nephew Kenneth Gorcsos.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday December 9, 2021, beginning at 7:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. Glen Park Ave. (45th Ave.) Griffith with Deacon Dr. Christopher McIntire officiating. Cremation will follow the services.
Friends may meet with the family on Thursday December 9, 2021, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME.
Jerome retired from ArecelorMittal after 46 years as a Painter and Carpenter. Jerome enjoyed going to Michigan to the family cottage home where he would participate in fishing and hunting with his brothers. He was the proud owner of a 1987 Chevy Monte Carlo that he enjoyed working on and taking to local car shows.
Jerome enjoyed attending local Fish Dinners during Lent and going to breakfast with his friends from the Steel Mill.
For more information please contact WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.