Jerome (Jerry) J. Burk

Jerry was a hardworking contractor of his own business, Burk Builders, who had a deep love for his family and helping others. His biggest accomplishment was being a father and raising his children the best he knew how. His grandchildren, who better know him as "Papa," were the center of his world. He loved spending time showing them how to build, use tools, and drive the golf cart around his yard. Jerry loved to share old stories from when he was younger and tell everyone about the memories he had with all of his brothers.