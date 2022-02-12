July 30, 1945 - Feb. 5, 2022
Jerome (Jerry) J. Burk passed away on February 5, 2022. Jerry was born on July 30, 1945 in Hammond, IN to the late Joseph and Eleanor Burk.
He was survived by a loving family of five brothers: Robert Burk, Dennis (Julie) Burk, Allen Burk, Joseph (Laura) Burk, Charles (Debbie) Burk; three children: Robin Hiestand, Jon (Maria) Burk, Daniel (Nicole) Burk; and seven grandchildren: Amelia Hiestand, Abigail Hiestand, Meryn Burk, Serena Burk, Emma Burk, Thomas Burk and Nathan Burk.
Jerry was a hardworking contractor of his own business, Burk Builders, who had a deep love for his family and helping others. His biggest accomplishment was being a father and raising his children the best he knew how. His grandchildren, who better know him as "Papa," were the center of his world. He loved spending time showing them how to build, use tools, and drive the golf cart around his yard. Jerry loved to share old stories from when he was younger and tell everyone about the memories he had with all of his brothers.
The family held a private funeral the week after his passing to honor his life and the love he had for them.