Jerome "Jerry" J. Kozlowski, Jr.

GRIFFITH, IN - Jerome "Jerry" J. Kozlowski Jr. age 75 of Griffith, passed away on Thursday August 11, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 46 years Nancy (nee Novosel); brother Thomas (Jean) Kozlowski; sisters Jerie Anne (Eric) Schwehm and Jill Pierce; sisters and brother in-laws Pat Perhach and Janis (David) Frysztak; several nieces, nephews, cousins, his best friend Jack Miller, and by his feathered friends Tricky and George.

Jerry is preceded in death by his parents Jerome Sr. and Ann Marie (nee Dehetre) Kozlowski.

Friends may meet with the family on Friday August 19, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th (Glen Park) Avenue in Griffith. Funeral services will be held on Friday evening at 7:00pm at White Funeral Home with Fr. Theodore Mens officiating. Cremation will follow the services.

Jerry was a 1965 graduate of Bishop Noll High School and a 1972 and 1973 graduate of Purdue Calumet where he received two associates degrees in Computer Science. Jerry was a Navy Vietnam Veteran, and member of the American Legion Post 66 in Griffith. Jerry retired from Heist in Whiting and Veolia in Joliet. He enjoyed fixing and building computers and watching military documentaries. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family for a charity of their choice.

For more information, please call White Funeral Home at 219-924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com

For more information, please call WHITE FUNERAL HOME at 219-924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.