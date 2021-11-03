Jerome (Jerry) L. Korwek

HIGHLAND, IN - Jerome (Jerry) L. Korwek, age 84 of Highland, IN, formerly of Tolleston, passed away on Friday, October 29, 2021. Jerry is survived by his loving wife Janice (nee Hanzi) of 58 years; three children: Karen (Tom) Cumbee, Kathy Korwek, Jerry "Rob" (Lynn) Korwek; grandchildren: Tom Jr. (Becky) Cumbee, Ryan (Rebecca) Cumbee, Sean (Carolyn) Cumbee, Nicholas (Morgan) Davidson, Benny Davidson, Luke Davidson, Ethan, and Joshua Korwek; 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Leo and Theresa (nee Springer) Korwek; and brothers: Robert, Fred, and Ray Korwek.

Jerry was a graduate of Tolleston High School in 1955 and then went on to Michigan State University on a baseball scholarship, where he graduated in 1959. Jerry proudly served in the Army Reserves and was a member of the American Legion Post 270. He retired from American States Insurance Company in 1997. He was a Chicago Bears season ticket holder for over 50 years and avid Chicago White Sox fan. Jerry was the ultimate family man and loyal friend to everyone.