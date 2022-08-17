Jerome "Jerry" L. Kozlowski, Jr.

GRIFFITH, IN - Jerome "Jerry" J. Kozlowski Jr. age 75 of Griffith passed away on Thursday August 11, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 46 years Nancy (nee Novosel); brother Thomas (Jean) Kozlowski; sisters Jerie Anne Schwehm and Jill Pierce, several nieces and nephews, cousins; sisters and brother in-laws Pat Perhach and Janis (David) Frysztak; his feathered friends Tricky and George.

Jerry is preceded in death by his parents Jerome Sr. and Ann Marie (nee Dehaete) Kozlowski.

Funeral services will be held on Friday August 19, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at White Funeral Home located at 921 W. 45th (Glen Park) Avenue Griffith. Cremation to follow services.

Friends may meet with the family on Friday August 19, 2022, from 3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at White Funeral Home.

Jerry was a Navy Vietnam Veteran, a member of the American Legion Post 66 in Griffith. Jerry retired from Heist in Whiting and Veolia in Joliet. He enjoyed fixing and building computers, watching military documentaries.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the family. For more information, please call WHITE FUNERAL HOME at 219-924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.