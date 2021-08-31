 Skip to main content
Jerome M. "Jerry" Balcerak

Sept. 2, 1928 - Aug. 28, 2021

NAPERVILLE, IL - Jerome M. "Jerry" Balcerak, age 92, World War II U.S. Navy veteran, of St. Patrick's Residence, Naperville, IL since 2013, formerly of Calumet City and Lansing, IL, passed away on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at St. Patrick's Residence in Naperville. He was born September 2, 1928, in Chicago, IL.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 2, 2021, 10:00-11:00 a.m. at St. Ann Catholic Church, 3010 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL 60438, (708) 895-6700.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL.

Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.

For a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.

