CHICAGO HEIGHTS, IL - Jerome N. "Jerry" Kozlowski, age 72. Late of Chicago Heights formerly of South Chicago. Passed away March 31, 2023. Beloved husband of the late Susan for 45 years. Loving father of Derek, Jason, Julie, and Jonathan (Diane) Kozlowski. Cherished grandfather of Alexis Graves, Skylar Kozlowski, Amaya Graves, Addison Kozlowski, and the late Ivy Marie Kozlowski. Devoted son of Jenny and Andy Muszynski and the late Jerome Kozlowski. Dear brother of Susie (Nick) Minton and Craig (Laura) Kozlowski. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Jerry was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He was an avid Chicago Bears and Cubs fan, and enjoyed his Old Style and gambling.