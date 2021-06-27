Jerome Otawka

CROWN POINT, IN - Jerome J. Otawka, age 85, of Crown Point, IN, was born in Gary, IN, and passed away at home in Crown Point. In 1953, he graduated from St. Procopius Academy (now Benet Academy) in Lisle, IL. He served active duty in the US Army from May 13, 1958 to May 6, 1960 and was honorably discharged in April 1964. Jerome worked at US Steel in Gary for 47 years and 23 days, retiring from his position as a machinist in the electrical shop in 2000. He was a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Parish in Merrillville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Helen Otawka. Survivors include his sister, Marie (Arnold) Rettig; nieces: Debra (Ronald) Simko, Cynthia Martinez, Janice (Robert) Nikolich, Susan (William) Cooper, Christine Rettig; nephew, Richard Rettig; and ten (plus two on the way!) grand nieces and nephews.
Jerome enjoyed vehicles, photography, food, Slovak culture, and reminiscing about his military service, especially winning rifle matches and being stationed at Warner Barracks in Bamberg, Germany. Many in Northwest Indiana knew him as "Uncle Jerry". He was buried with full military honors in Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN. www.mycalumetpark.com