Jerome Otawka

CROWN POINT, IN - Jerome J. Otawka, age 85, of Crown Point, IN, was born in Gary, IN, and passed away at home in Crown Point. In 1953, he graduated from St. Procopius Academy (now Benet Academy) in Lisle, IL. He served active duty in the US Army from May 13, 1958 to May 6, 1960 and was honorably discharged in April 1964. Jerome worked at US Steel in Gary for 47 years and 23 days, retiring from his position as a machinist in the electrical shop in 2000. He was a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Parish in Merrillville.