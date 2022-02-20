Nov. 29, 1933 - Feb. 4, 2022

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Jerome Robert (Jerry) Gasvoda, 88, of Naples, Florida and Schererville, IN, died February 4, 2022. He was born November 29, 1933 in Hammond, IN, to Louis and Anne Gasvoda.

Jerry attended Hammond Tech and Purdue University Calumet. He started his career as a transmission repair specialist at Schmeuser Buick. He moved on to Stannard Power Equipment Company where he also started in the service department. He grew with the company and eventually became president. He left there in 1983 to found his own company, Gasvoda & Associates, Inc. (GAI) He retired from GAI in 1999.

Jerry was also well known as a member of the board of directors of Calumet National Bank which, during his tenure, became Bank Calumet, later purchased by First Midwest Bank. He was an active member of the First Immanuel United Church of Christ where he served many roles. He was also an avid golfer and a proud member of Woodmar Country Club up to the sale of the club to Cabela's.

After retirement, Jerry also became very involved in his Florida home golf club, Wydemere Country Club. He served for many years as the administrator of the Monday Men's golf league, known as the "MoGo's." Although Jerry was an avid golfer, his true hobby/passion was woodworking. He spent many years in a small shop in his basement creating an endless number of projects which now reside in his children's and grandchildren's homes.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 68-years, and the true love of his life, Shirley (Hardesty); sons: Mark (Colleen) and Mike (Lynn); eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers: Dave and Jim; and three sisters: Connie, Ruth and Judy.

Arrangements will be handled by HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME, with a private family service.

