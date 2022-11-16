Dec. 30, 1933 - Nov. 14, 2022

SCHERERVILLE - Jerome Wozniewski, age 88, of Schererville, IN, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 14, 2022 surrounded by his family. He is survived by his sons: Mark (Sue), Jeff, Kevin (Maria), and Brad (Tanja); and daughter, Kim (Mark) Schippits; grandchildren: Matt, Andrew (Ashley), Michael, Carly, Natascha (Alex) Lo, Jacob, Rita, Claire, Max, Viktoria, Nadja, and Phillip; great-grandchild, Jackson; and sisters-in-law: Franny Jaryszak, Joan Dike, and Linda Wozniewski. Preceding him in death were his wife of 65 years Ruth Wozniewski; parents Anthony and Clara Wozniewski; great-granddaughter Emma; and brother Jim Wozniewski.

Jerry was born in Hammond and was a lifetime resident of the Calumet Region. He was a graduate of Dyer High School. He was a Charter member of St. James Catholic Church in Highland and was active in the church. He retired from Inland Steel and owned a hardware store in Glen Park. He also volunteered as a navigator in the Indiana State Health Insurance Assistance Program and an active member of the Dyer High School 50+ club. Most of all he was a loving and caring husband, dad, grandpa, and great-grandpa.

Visitation will be held at the HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd, Highland, IN on Thursday, November 17, 2022 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be at St. James Church, 9640 Kennedy Ave., Highland, IN on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 10:30. Interment will be at Chapel Lawn at 12:00p.m.

