DEC. 7, 1984 - JAN. 18, 2022
CROWN POINT, IN - Jeromy T. Glover, age 37, of Crown Point, IN, formerly of Griffith, IN passed away on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.
Jeromy is survived by his wife, Natalie Glover (nee Stypula); his two beautiful daughters: Reagan and Harper Glover; parents: Gerald and Sheila (nee McGhee) Glover; brother, Steve (Amy) Long; mother-in-law, Shirley Stypula; brother-in-law, Jason (Carley) Stypula; three nephews: Canyon Long, Cayden Long, Carter Stypula; and his many aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends.
Jeromy was preceded in death by his grandparents: Bernard and Peggy McGhee; and father-in-law, Glenn Stypula.
Jeromy was a graduate of Griffith High School, Class of 2003 and attended college at Indiana State, where he was a member of Phi Kappa Tau. He was an avid sports fan who played baseball and football in high school and later men's softball. Jeromy loved the Chicago White Sox, Bulls, Michigan Wolverine's Football and Basketball, San Francisco 49er's, Detroit Redwings, and Nascar's Jimmie Johnson with a passion. He also loved to travel, especially to Disney and Vegas. He worked as a steelworker for NLMK Indiana Mill with over 17 years of service. He loved coaching Harper's Crown Point soccer team and watching Reagan's dance classes, performances, and recitals. Jeromy was an all around great person with a huge heart and will be missed by all.
Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 1:00 PM with Pastor Poet Billups officiating, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307.
Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crown Point, IN.
Masks will be required to attend services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jeromy's name to either the Hydrocephalus Foundation or St. Jude Children Research Hospital.
