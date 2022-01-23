Jeromy T. Glover

Jeromy was a graduate of Griffith High School, Class of 2003 and attended college at Indiana State, where he was a member of Phi Kappa Tau. He was an avid sports fan who played baseball and football in high school and later men's softball. Jeromy loved the Chicago White Sox, Bulls, Michigan Wolverine's Football and Basketball, San Francisco 49er's, Detroit Redwings, and Nascar's Jimmie Johnson with a passion. He also loved to travel, especially to Disney and Vegas. He worked as a steelworker for NLMK Indiana Mill with over 17 years of service. He loved coaching Harper's Crown Point soccer team and watching Reagan's dance classes, performances, and recitals. Jeromy was an all around great person with a huge heart and will be missed by all.