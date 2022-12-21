Jerre K. Haynes

GLASGOW, KY - Jerre K. Haynes of Glasgow Kentucky, born on the fifteenth of March, 1947, merged with the infinite on the ninth of December, 2022. He was and will forever remain beloved by his surviving family: his wife and partner of fifty-two years, Linda; his children Meredith, Nathan, and Lauren; his son-in-law Kyle McCluskey; and his grandchildren Henry and Desmond McCluskey.

Jerre attended Western Kentucky University from 1966-1970 and graduated with a degree in English literature. While a student there, he was the frontman in his band and kept his fraternity brothers and other friends entertained with covers of Otis Redding songs, among other musical efforts. It was during this time he met the love of his life, Linda Lane, and they married in 1970 after she waited the extra few months it took for him to graduate. She often said it was his deep baritone voice from the back of the classroom they both happened to be in that first caught her attention. She said he would never volunteer an answer but would always provide the correct one when called upon and, indeed, he was known for his quiet intelligence. Jerre was offered a position at R.R. Donnelly in electronic graphics, where he worked for 25 years, and he and Linda relocated to the Chicago area after college. Later, while working full time and helping to raise his three children, Jerre began a graduate program in organizational psychology at Illinois Benedictine University and graduated with a master's degree in the subject in May of 1993. He retired from R.R. Donnelly in 1995 and went on to provide invaluable organizational advice to various clients as a consultant.

Jerre was always an animal lover and spent part of his retirement as a volunteer at the Chicago Heights Humane Society. He cared for many animals there and helped more than a few find a home, including one cantankerous mutt he brought home with him and loved unconditionally and with much patience for over a decade. Though he was by nature very reserved, Jerre was a kind man who cared for the welfare of others. He and his daughter, Lauren, spent several days a week delivering food for the Meals on Wheels program in Merrillville. His love of music grew throughout his life and he continued to play the guitar. He loved to listen to and discuss music with his wife and children. Jerre loved to travel - he especially loved the process of planning for travel. He would spend many hours searching for the perfect hotel, best cafes, must-see sites. He and Linda took some amazing trips to London, Paris, Barcelona, Budapest, Prague, Vancover and Banff, to name a few. Jerre was also a gifted writer and took inspiration from his travels and experiences to write (mostly) fictional short stories about, among other things, his travels to Europe and his first colonscopy. They are suberbly written and hilarious. His children hope to one day see them published.

Above all else, Jerre is remembered for his wit and his extensive knowledge of the English language. One family member recently remarked that she could always call on him for help in solving the New York Times Sunday crossword puzzle and he would provide the correct answer every time. He earned many accolades in life, but the one he might have been most proud of was his membership in the National Sarcasm Society. He had the tshirt to prove it and wore it frequently. He made his entire family and all of his friends double over with laughter many times and they all continue to enjoy sharing some of his most well-known quips. It is his sense of humor that set him apart and the memory of it will be a comfort to his family forever.

He will be laid to rest at Cave Hill cemetery in Louisville, Kentucky alongside his wife's family. A celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2023. Donations can be made in his name to the Humane Society or to Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana. www.kishfuneralhome.net