Jerrie Ann Powell

ALEXANDRIA, VA — Jerrie Ann Powell, 78, passed away peacefully on December 19, 2020. She was born in Gary, IN, to Steven and Margaret Powell and resided in Hebron, IN, for many years. She retired from the Portage Township Schools system after teaching for over 40 years. In her retirement, she enjoyed working at Vale Park Animal Hospital, the Porter County Pilots Association, gardening and painting.

She is survived by her brother, Steven Powell (Marjorie); her nieces and nephews: Debra Michele Indermark, Steven Matthew (Susan) Powell, Mark (Luz) Donaldson and Stephanie Gail Powell. Preceded in death by father, Steve Powell, and mother, Margaret Powell.

Due to the current health situation, internment will be held privately and a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Horse Empowered Learning Programs at helpcenterofaustin.org. Expressions of sympathy may be placed at https://www.everlywheatley.com/tributes/Jerrie-Powell

