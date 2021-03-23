Jerry A. Keough

Jerry's passing comes just over a year after the passing of his beloved wife, Phyllis. They were married for 62 wonderful years and are now reunited in heaven. Jerry is the son of Thos. E. and Cora C. Keough, who preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death, his brother Thos. E. (Dorothy) Keough Jr., sister Jean (Forrest) Whitten, infant sister Corinne, brother James (Jackie) Keough, and brother Jack (Pat) Keough.

While serving in the National Guard, Jerry began his career as an apprentice with Local 433 in the family plumbing and heating business, Keough Mechanical. His father Thos. E. Keough founded the business in 1946. Jerry was blessed to work with his father and brothers, Jim and Jack, until their father's passing in 1966. After his passing, Jerry and Jim took the helm of the family business; in 1972 they expanded the business to include "Keough's Bath Shop." There they were joined by their sister, Jean and Jerry's wife, Phyllis. Jerry retired as Chief Executive Officer in 2006, when he passed the business on to his sons, Kevin and Kelly. Jerry remained involved in the business until his passing.