CROWN POINT, IN - Jerry A. Keough, 83, of Crown Point, passed on this earth to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, March 22, 2021.
Jerry's passing comes just over a year after the passing of his beloved wife, Phyllis. They were married for 62 wonderful years and are now reunited in heaven. Jerry is the son of Thos. E. and Cora C. Keough, who preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death, his brother Thos. E. (Dorothy) Keough Jr., sister Jean (Forrest) Whitten, infant sister Corinne, brother James (Jackie) Keough, and brother Jack (Pat) Keough.
He is survived by his loving children, son, Kevin (Nancy) Keough; grandson Conor; son, Kelly (Joyce) Keough; granddaughters: Blaney and Kelli Keough, and daughter, Kerry (Neal) Glaeser; granddaughter Caroline (Sam) Winternheimer and grandson Cameron Glaeser.
While serving in the National Guard, Jerry began his career as an apprentice with Local 433 in the family plumbing and heating business, Keough Mechanical. His father Thos. E. Keough founded the business in 1946. Jerry was blessed to work with his father and brothers, Jim and Jack, until their father's passing in 1966. After his passing, Jerry and Jim took the helm of the family business; in 1972 they expanded the business to include "Keough's Bath Shop." There they were joined by their sister, Jean and Jerry's wife, Phyllis. Jerry retired as Chief Executive Officer in 2006, when he passed the business on to his sons, Kevin and Kelly. Jerry remained involved in the business until his passing.
Jerry was a member of St. Matthias and attended Our Lady of Consolation. He was a long-time member of Youche Country Club and most currently, Innsbrook Country Club. He was a 2016 recipient of The Sons of Erin "Shamrock Award" and truly proud of his Irish heritage. Jerry has served actively in the community in the following organizations: Plumbing and Piping Contractors Association of Northern Indiana, Board Member EmeritusIndiana Association of Plumbing-Heating-Cooling ContractorsGary Sportsmen Club, Indiana Society of Chicago, Hobart Elks Lodge #1152, and Glen Park/Merrillville Rotary Club.
Most of all, Jerry treasured his family and friends, always opening his home with Phyllis to gather around the dinner table for a meal. Family and friends may call at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Directly at Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church, 8303 Taft St. At rest, Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Crown Point Community Foundation or Meals on Wheels.