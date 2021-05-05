WHITING, IN — Jerry Ambrose, 71, of Whiting, passed away suddenly on Sunday, May 2, 2021, at his residence. Loving father of Jerry (Gosia) Ambrose and Julie (James) Mandock; cherished brother of Frances "Kookie" (Michael) Rochowiak; proud uncle of Amy (Mark Williams) Rochowiak and Robert (Lola) Rochowiak; a great-niece and two great-nephews; life companion of Cindy Johnson; and mother of his children, Andrea Lucas. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021, with a Mass of Christian Burial being offered at 10:00 am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 119th Street and Lincoln Avenue, Whiting, with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating. Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond; visitation at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235 119th St., Whiting, on Thursday from 4:00 to 8:00 pm. The Mass will be livestreamed at www.stjohnbap.org (Due to the current health situation a limitation of 50 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time, face masks must be worn, social distancing is expected and temperatures will be taken.) Expressions of sympathy may be placed online at www.baranfh.com.