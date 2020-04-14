SCHERERVILLE, IN - Jerry D. Reach, age 85 of Schererville, IN formerly of Munster, IN passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020. He is survived by his children, Jeff (Brenda) Reach, Michael (Marianne) Reach and Julie (Jeff) Junk; grandchildren, Melissa, Melinda, Duncan, Tricia and Rachel; great granddaughter, Juniper; sister, Jane Abbott; and brother, John Reach. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, William and Carrie Reach; and wife, Patricia Reach.

Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN with Reverend Michael Yadron officiating. Interment will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Schererville, IN. Visitation will be on Thursday, at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until the 12:00 p.m. service. Jerry was very involved with the St. Thomas More Catholic Church Community and was a member of the Munster Lion's. He had successful career as computer programmer in the steel industry.