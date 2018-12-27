HOBART, IN - Jerry E. Springman, age 86 of Hobart, passed away Saturday, December 22, 2018 at St. Mary Hospital in Hobart. He was born in Hobart, Indiana on January 4, 1932 to the late Frank and Helen (nee Zobjeck) Springman. He proudly served during the Korean War in The United States Army. Jerry retired from U.S. Steel as a steelworker. He married the love of his life Janet Hegyi on September 30, 1961 in Gary, Indiana. He enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting, fishing and gardening.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 57 years, Janet Springman; two sons, Jack (Peggy) Springman and Walter (Kelley) Springman; five grandchildren, Clayton Springman, Victoria Springman, Ashley (John) Watson, Andrew Stately, Jeremiah Springman; two great-granddaughters, Leia and Mazie Watson; sister-in-law, Laura Springman and many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Frank Springman.
Memorial contributions, in Jerry's honor, may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or Harbor Light Hospice 1229 Arrowhead Court, Crown Point, IN 46307.
A funeral service for Jerry will be held Saturday, December 29, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Nathan Kramer officiating at Trinity Lutheran Church, 900 Luther Drive, Hobart, Indiana 46342. Visitation for Jerry will be held from 9:00 a.m. until time of service. For more information, please call REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel at 219-942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at