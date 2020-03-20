Jerry Higgins

Jerry Higgins

{{featured_button_text}}

Jerry Higgins, born January 27, 1955, passed away March 14, 2020. He was a great car mechanic, loved to hunt and be outdoors, he was always there to help anyone in need. He loved his family very much and worked hard at making sure they knew that.

He's preceded in death by his beloved wife Cathey Higgins, loving son Jerry Higgins Jr., parents Carlous and Thuela Higgins, Brainard Hemphill and Jonell Travis; sisters Karen Ford and Debbie Wilson and brother Danny Williams.

He is survived by his daughters Teresa Fox and Brandy Higgins; son William (Kathy) Higgins; sisters Louise(Mike) Berry, Betty (Rodger) Epps; brothers Bruce (Teresa) Hemphill and Ricky Hemphill; nine grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

You will be missed dearly by all who knew you, until we meet again.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts