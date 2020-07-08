CLAM LAKE, WI — Jerry J. Ferda, 80, of Clam Lake, Wisconsin, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020. He was born in Gary, Indiana, to Jerry Ferda Sr. and Pauline Norton on June 15, 1940. He graduated from Gary's Tolleston High School in 1958. Jerry was a beloved and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He leaves behind his wife of 27 years, Chris. He also leaves behind his sons, Mark (MaryLynn) and Michael (Amber); grandchildren, Nathan (Carolyn) and Colleen; great-grandchild, Enzo; his stepmother, Mildred Ferda; sisters-in-law and several nieces and nephews.

Jerry dedicated his life not only to his family, but also to his community, having spent 20 years on the Portage Police Department. He also graduated from the FBI Academy in Quantico, VA. Upon retirement, Jerry moved to live in the other love of his life, "The Cabin," that he and his father originally built in northern Wisconsin. He and Chris spent the past 26 years there making new friends and welcoming family. He was the laughter at the table, the voice of reason when one was needed and the guy everybody loved to like.