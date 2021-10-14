Jerry J. Michalik

He is survived by his sister Debra (Charles) Olden; brothers: John and James; numerous nieces and nephews. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents John E. and Josephine T. (nee Stachon) Michalik and sister Michelene McGregor.

Funeral Services will be Friday, October 15, 2021 at 10:45 a.m. from CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME, 248 155th Place, Calumet City, IL 60409 to Jesus, Shepherd of Souls (St. Andrew the Apostle Church) for 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial followed by interment services at Holy Cross Cemetery. Visitation also Friday morning from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.