HAMMOND, IN - Jerry J. Parker, 79 of Hammond, passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022 at the Community Hospital, Munster. He is survived by his vivacious wife of 33 years, Debra (nee McClelland); loving father of Rick Parker, Tamorah Harrison and the late Ross Parker and infant son, Ryan Parker; cherished grandfather of Nate Parker, Matt Trocha, Sam Parker, Ryan and Kathryn Harrison; adoring great grandpa of Jameson, Kohen and Stanton Parker; mother of his children, Averil Poulson; dearest brother of Bob (late Carol) Parker, Ron (Kathie) Parker, Pat McElroy and the late Tom Parker; proud uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Jerry Parker was born on December 8, 1942 to Ernest and Lottie (Nowakowski) Parker. He was a lifelong resident of the Calumet Region and was a graduate of Crown Point High School, Class of 1961. He was a member of the Midwest Operating Engineers, Local 150 and was a retiree of Furnace Services with a service of 32 years. Jerry had a great sense of humor and was a prankster. He enjoyed fishing, swimming, gardening, snow blowing and outdoor cooking of all types. He was an avid Colts and White Sox fan, but cheered on the Bears and Cubs, too. Always willing to adopt a pet, Jerry was a huge animal lover. Devoted to his family, Jerry will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. Please omit flowers, memorials to the Humane Society of Northwest Indiana, 6100 Melton Road, Gary, IN 46403 or to an animal charity of your choice, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.