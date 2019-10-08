CROWN POINT, IN - Jerry K. Craft, age 68, of Crown Point, IN passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Wanda (nee Kirk), of 42 years; children: Christie (Chuck) Sawochka, Aaron (Ulka Pandit) Craft, Ryan Craft, and Philip Craft; grandchildren: Kyle Sfura, Cameron Sawochka, and Aidan Sawochka; brothers: Harry (Rose) Craft and Mark (Rose) Craft; sister, Lisa (Dan) Bolduan; brother-in-law, Eli Santana; in-laws: Tom and Betty Kirk; aunt, Betty Craft; numerous nieces and nephews; and four-legged friends: Munchkin and Gracie.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents: Melvin Craft and Ramona Rambo; and sister, Pamela Santana.
Jerry retired from Eco Services in 2016 with 32 years of service. He enjoyed listening to music, traveling, and watching football and basketball; but his greatest love was spending time with his family.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION &" RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE at 10:00 AM with Chaplain Rick Green officiating. Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville, IN.
To sign Jerry's online guestbook visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 663-2500.